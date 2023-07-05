Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

1 dead, 6 hurt in July Fourth block party shooting on Maryland’s Eastern Shore

July 4 has seen more mass shootings than any other day in the year over the past few years, according to new research. (CNN, WJZ, KTVT, WFAA, WBFF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — A 14-year-old boy was killed and six other people were injured in a shooting at a Fourth of July block party on Maryland’s Eastern Shore early Wednesday, according to the county sheriff’s office.

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting in Salisbury shortly after midnight, according to a statement posted on social media. Salisbury is a city of about 33,200 people about 120 miles (193 kilometers) southeast of Washington, D.C.

Investigators determined that seven people were shot and one victim, a 14-year-old boy, died at a hospital, the sheriff’s office said. The other six victims were being treated at a hospital, but their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

No arrests have been made, but there was an active investigation, Capt. Timothy Robinson said by telephone.

The Salisbury shooting was one of several mass shootings over the holiday weekend, including fatal shootings in Baltimore, Fort Worth, Texas, and Philadelphia.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At the end of the day, none of Brandon's loved ones feel deadly force was the answer to...
Widow demands justice for man killed in officer-involved shooting at Walmart
The Harrisonburg Fire Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual...
HFD investigating fire at Gabe’s, asking for help identifying person of interest
A body was found inside a barrel at Lake Thicketty.
Police: Body found inside barrel floating in lake, man charged
Some cities are trying out drone shows this Fourth of July.
Instead of fireworks, some cities are flying drones this Fourth of July
A 6-year-old boy fell 40 feet from a zip line during a recent family trip to Mexico, reports say.
Video shows 6-year-old boy falling 40 feet off zip line after harness breaks, reports say

Latest News

Police say a dark colored SUV drove through the neighborhood, stopped and then shot at the...
9 people shot in DC, including 2 juveniles, as violence continues to mar July Fourth
The mother of a student whose confidential sexual assault complaint was released online stands...
Ransomware criminals are dumping kids’ private files online after school hacks
The teen and his friends were playing with fireworks Sunday night in Holcomb, Missouri, when he...
14-year-old may lose vision after fireworks accident
A fireworks mishap injured a handful of people in Allegan, Michigan.
Witness describes reaction to fireworks mishap that hurt people in Michigan