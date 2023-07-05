Cream of the Crop
13-year-old girl reported missing from Vinton after Salem Fair

By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Vinton Police are asking for help tracking a 13-year-old girl.

Aliyah Turner was last reported seen July 3 in the 1500 block of Wyndham Drive around 11 p.m. after returning home from the Salem Fair with her mother, according to Vinton PD.

Aliyah is 5′5″ and 130 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. She was wearing a brown tank top, black shorts, white Nike’s with cheetah print, silver herringbone chain necklace, gold hoop earrings, and a diamond stud nose ring, according to police, as seen in the photo.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Vinton Police Department at 540-562-3265.

