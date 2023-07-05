Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

2 dead, 1 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Stafford County

VDOT says all northbound travel lanes are shut down, and it’s assisting with the road closure...
VDOT says all northbound travel lanes are shut down, and it’s assisting with the road closure and detour.(WHSV)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Two people are dead, and one person is injured after a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 early Wednesday morning.

Shortly before 5:00 a.m., Virginia State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-95 North in Stafford County.

VDOT says all northbound travel lanes are shut down, and it’s assisting with the road closure and detour.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At the end of the day, none of Brandon's loved ones feel deadly force was the answer to...
Widow demands justice for man killed in officer-involved shooting at Walmart
The Harrisonburg Fire Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual...
HFD investigating fire at Gabe’s, asking for help identifying person of interest
A body was found inside a barrel at Lake Thicketty.
Police: Body found inside barrel floating in lake, man charged
Some cities are trying out drone shows this Fourth of July.
Instead of fireworks, some cities are flying drones this Fourth of July
A 6-year-old boy fell 40 feet from a zip line during a recent family trip to Mexico, reports say.
Video shows 6-year-old boy falling 40 feet off zip line after harness breaks, reports say

Latest News

Fire truck sirens generic
Shenandoah man arrested for allegedly starting fire at Gabe’s
Shenandoah National Park rules on Fireworks
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Daily storms this week but not widespread each day
Birthdays and Anniversaries - July 5