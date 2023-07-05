Courtesy desired with shooting fireworks for sensory issues

SHENANDOAH VALLEY, Va. (WHSV) - A mom in Waynesboro shared challenges comes when many people bring out their fireworks. Her daughter has autism — expressing the problem goes throughout the Fourth of July season and the loud noises from the fireworks terrorize her.

“They start going off in my neighborhood about two weeks prior so it’s a lot of trying to prep my daughter about these loud noises. It’s going to be very challenging for her to stay asleep, so we have to prep for that,” Autism Awareness Advocate Brianne Bayne said.

Bayne confirms that crowds do not bother her daughter’s sensory because she’s always down for a good time with s’mores and sparklers. The biggest thing she wants moving forward in celebrating America’s birthday is for people to be more considerate.

“If anyone wants to try and like help out the vulnerable groups in the community, just stick with the ones that are legal, that make the less noise, that aren’t going to rise in the air and explode and make someone think that they’re unsafe or scared,” Bayne said.

Bayne’s main point goes as stated: ‘Everyone thinks of veterans and pets during this time, but I just wanted to be a friendly reminder that there are special needs families and children all over the community who have those challenges as well.”

Independence Day is a holiday about freedom which Bayne feels everyone has a right to acknowledge. She advocates for vulnerable groups, like as people with sensory issues, who she believes also deserve the freedom to be comfortable in their own homes.

