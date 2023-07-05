Cream of the Crop
Declaration of Independence recited at Court Square

By Mike Staley
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Members of the Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution gathered at Court Square in Harrisonburg to recite the Declaration of Independence.

This is the 28th consecutive year that SRA has read the document.

Local leaders including 26th district Virginia Delegate Tony Wilt and Virginia Sixth Congressional District Representative Ben Cline were in attendance and gathered to celebrate America.

Multiple veterans and their families were also in attendance.

Paul Hatmaker was the one who recited the Declaration of Independence. He said it is important to understand the foundations of America.

“We have young people from around the community, as we get closer to the 250th anniversary of the Declaration, this is all about getting young people and young-ish people reengaged without founding values and the history of our founding,” Hatmaker said.

Hatmaker said it’s good for people of all ages to connect with American history and to learn more if they need to. He also said that freedoms can be taken at any time and it’s important to value them through your life.

“Not too long ago, someone said that we are only a generation away from losing our freedom at any given time,” Hatmaker said. “So, it’s important to remind ourselves frequently about the rights we have, that we cherish them, and that we spread the word amongst the people.”

2026 will be the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, Hatmaker said the years leading up to it will be an important time to delve into American history.

