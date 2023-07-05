“Happy Birthday America” Celebration at Gypsy Hill Park

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - People across the valley gather at Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton for the “Happy Birthday America” annual celebration.

Every year, the city of Staunton has a Fourth of July celebration with live music, game, food vendors and a parade. Wil Reid, one of the band members of the Wilson Fairchild, said this event helps bring the community together.

“You know, we got the carnival we got the food we got the vendors. It’s just like going to the county fair but it’s better, we’re putting on a free show,” Reid said.

Reid said the philosophy behind the celebration is to make it free and accessible so every person and every family can enjoy the fun.

“To come and listen to this kind of music and this kind of entertainment on the Fourth of July and not have to pay a dollar to see any of it. It’s unheard of and something we are quite proud to be apart of,” Reid said.

After the parade, musical performances were held from different bluegrass and country artists. Reid said the only thing people need to bring to the event is a good attitude and a lawn chair.

After the music performances, there will be a fireworks display to celebrate the Fourth.

“This tradition and this event have been going on for over 50 years now in Staunton and we are just happy to be able to continue that legacy and that tradition to the community,” Reid said.

Reid said it’s important to remember the importance of the holiday and not taking for granted the freedoms granted to you by the forefathers.

“We kind of advertise it as celebrating our American’s independence,” Reid said. “The fact that we can exercise all of our freedoms, we do that every day. For it to not be taken advantage of or for granted, the fourth is a time to remember that so we celebrate in a small-town, big-time way.”

At the parade, one of the cars did catch on fire. Augusta County Fire Rescue and Staunton Fire Rescue quickly responded, no one was injured from the fire.

