Shenandoah man arrested for allegedly starting fire at Gabe’s

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Shenandoah man has been arrested for allegedly starting a fire at Gabe’s in Harrisonburg last week. The arrest was announced by the Harrisonburg Fire Department in a press release.

The Harrisonburg Fire Department (HFD) says 39-year-old Brandon Williams of Shenandoah, was arrested on July 4, and is facing a felony charge of alleged attempted burning of a structure, and a felony charge of burning or destroying personal property.

The fire happened on June 29 at Gabe’s near the corner of East Market Street and University Boulevard. The HFD says two employees who tried to put out the fire were taken to the hospital, but everyone else was evacuated safely.

“I am extremely grateful for the hard work of our fire investigators to get an incredibly dangerous individual off the street,” HFD Chief Matthew Tobia said. “The brazen nature of this incident underscores how dangerous this person is to our community.”

Estimates put damage totals at $30,000, according to the HFD.

