Shenandoah National Park rules on Fireworks

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah National Park is a no firework zone.

Bringing fireworks into the park and shooting them off in the park is prohibited, according to Bailey Knotts Visual Information Specialist for the Shenandoah National Park.

According to park officials, if someone is caught setting off fireworks in the park, the maximum penalty is that they be fined $5,000, spend up to six months in jail and have five years of unsupervised probation. If the fireworks cause damage to the park or injury, they could be charged with other crimes.

“When we have a higher fire danger day and brush is very dry it is easy to catch things on fire and we have had and managed wildfires in the past but it is best can avoid them at any cost.” said Knotts.

Knotts added if a wild fire becomes advanced enough it can take years to recover and recuperate what was there before hand.

