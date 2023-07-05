Trooper hit in crash on I-81, VSP said

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a state trooper in Rockingham County.

The crash was on Tuesday, July 4, at 7:35 p.m. along Interstate 81 at mile marker 262.

A Virginia State Police trooper was parked in a crossover on I-81 when a 2011 Honda Pilot traveling south lost control and hit the trooper’s patrol vehicle.

The impact caused both vehicles to flip.

The state trooper was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, VSP reported. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Honda, Alice J. Feret, 77, of Blacksburg, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken to Sentara RMH for treatment, VSP said. She was also wearing a seatbelt.

Feret was charged with reckless driving.

The crash remains under investigation.

