Woodstock volunteer firefighter sentenced after Woodstock arson

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - Ray Boyd Kerns of Toms Brook was sentenced to two years in a state penitentiary after pleading guilty to two crimes related to a structure fire in Woodstock that destroyed the building.

On Aug 13, 2022, Shenandoah County Fire Rescue (SCFR) responded to a structure fire in Woodstock. The building was completely engulfed in flames when first responders arrived on the scene. Assistant Fire Marshal Joe Loving with SCFR confirmed that no one was injured.

Ray Boyd Kerns, a volunteer firefighter with Woodstock Fire Rescue, was arrested shortly after the fire and charged with Arson of an unoccupied building and entering a building with the intent of committing arson.

After hearing testimonies from Kerns’ wife, mother and childhood friend, the judge took arguments from both the Commonwealth’s Attorney and the defendant, the judge took time to listen to arguments about the severity of the punishments each side wanted.

Kerns, his attorney and his loved ones all claimed mental health as a big factor into his decision making to start the fire. His wife and mother claimed he was off his medication and he would never commit a violent crime like this had he have the support he needed.

Kerns added that the past three years of his life have been a “dark spiral” and he was remorseful of his actions.

His mother, Tina Kerns, said Ray was “troubled” and needed the help of his medication and counseling.

They pleaded to have the minimum penalties imposed on Mr. Kerns.

Shenandoah County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amanda Wisely said Ray Kerns manipulated the trust of the Woodstock community. As a volunteer firefighter, Wisely argued it was his job to protect people from malicious flames, not to instigate them.

She brought up the tool used for the arson, was a lighter from the kitchen of the Woodstock Volunteer Fire Department. She said the damage was not only caused to the building, but to the entire community as well.

In testimonies and responses given by Kerns around the time of the incident, Wisely said Ray Kerns’ reasoning for the crime kept changing. According to the original report given to the fire marshal, Kerns said he did it because he was “bored.” In a report not too long after, Kerns claimed he did it because he was “angry.”

Wisely said the inconsistencies in the argument and the “excuses” given were no substitute to remorse.

On July 5, Ray Boyd Kerns was sentenced to:

Five years of prison with four years of service suspended for the arson of an unoccupied building charge.

Ten years of prison with nine years of service suspended for the entering a building with the intention to commit arson charge.

After his two years in prison are served, he will have a five year supervised probation and pay a restitution cost equal to the value of clearing the building site. The restitution hearing will be Sep 6, 2023.



The judge of the case said from a vacuum prospective, just the facts with no arguments involved, the details of the crime were “outrageous” and the sentencing guidelines were Kern’s “biggest ally.”

