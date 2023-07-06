16th annual Brent Berry Food Drive kicks off

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - After a recent health scare, a man who has had made it his mission to do his part in the fight against food insecurity is back doing what he loves.

In May Bucky Berry, the founder of the Brent Berry Food Drive, suffered a medical emergency that put him in the intensive care unit and set him back almost $200,000 in medical bills. Now, Bucky is back on his feet and has kicked off his 16th annual food drive at Bridgewater Foods.

“Back at it and tomorrow I’ll be home two weeks but hunger doesn’t stop,” Berry said.

Over the last 15 years, the Brent Berry Food drive has donated about $2 million dollars worth of food to the Rockingham County community, more specifically the Salvation Army of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

“I feel good about doing it I am a little shaky on my feet but I feel good about doing it and I want to thank the community for stepping up and making a difference,” Berry said.

A difference that those with the Salvation Army say is coming at a time when food supplies are low for the organization.

“It is vital to our community because we are now running out of food and with his help with the community’s help he’s doing such a fantastic job we will appreciate anything that is given,” Lt. Sharon Ingold said.

Bucky asks shoppers at Bridgewater Foods that would like to help the effort to purchase a $10 food bag containing non-perishable items like canned vegetables and boxed dinners through July 31.

“We want to hope to get 150 bags sold a week to stop hunger in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County,” Berry said.

For those that want to help the Salvation Army but cannot participate in the food drive, the organization is looking for bell ringers for their annual ‘Christmas in July’ event running July 22-29. More information can be found here.

