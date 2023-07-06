Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Car crashes into school in Wimbledon, England

By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - A car has crashed into a building at a primary school on Camp Road in Wimbledon, southwest London, causing injuries on Thursday morning, authorities reported.

London’s Ambulance Service said they are at the scene, as well as air ambulance.

The BBC reports that nine people have been injured, seven children and two adults.

The school is described as “a fee-paying girls’ school for pupils aged 4-11,” CNN reported.

The incident is not being treated as terror-related, Merton police said on Twitter, but an investigation is underway to determine what happened.

The Wimbledon tennis championships are happening in the area this week.

