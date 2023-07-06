Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Did you feel it? Earthquake hits SW Virginia

Earthquake graphic
Earthquake graphic(KWCH)
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EARTHQUAKE

A magnitude 2.7 earthquake hit around 5:50 Thursday morning near the Hillsville area in Carroll County. This is considered to be a minimal earthquake on the earthquake scale.

No damage has been reported.

A minimal 2.7 Magnitude earthquake hits SW Virginia earlier this morning.
A minimal 2.7 Magnitude earthquake hits SW Virginia earlier this morning.(WDBJ Weather)

Virginia is not a stranger to earthquakes. We have two distinct clusters of seismic activity through the Commonwealth.

Virginia is no stranger to earthquakes.
Virginia is no stranger to earthquakes.(WDBJ Weather)

Seismic activity is quite common in the NRV, as it’s in the Giles Seismic Zone and has been the center of dozens of smaller quakes and a few larger ones over the years.

Small quakes of 2.5 magnitude or less are quite common. In fact, millions occur each year around the world and go undetected unless there’s a nearby sensor or seismograph.

Earthquake magnitude scale.
Earthquake magnitude scale.(WDBJ Weather)

The Virginia Tech Seismograph picked up the earthquake as well.

The earthquake was detected by the VT Seismograph.
The earthquake was detected by the VT Seismograph.(WDBJ Weather)

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The impact caused the two cars to flip.
Trooper hit in crash on I-81, VSP says
Fire truck sirens generic
Shenandoah man arrested for allegedly starting fire at Gabe’s
Trooper Jeffrey Dunlap is a 13-year veteran assigned to Buncombe County, North Carolina. He was...
Trooper shot when stranded motorist opens fire on him, authorities say
Photo of slain Crisp County Sheriff's Deputy Tyee Browne
Deputy dies after being shot during traffic stop; suspect who fled in police cruiser caught, sheriff says
According to the press release, the abandoned building was owned by Lena Frances Keegan.
Volunteer firefighter sentenced after Woodstock arson

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
More storms for the end of the week and weekend
The milestone year for the town of Broadway’s Red, White and Brew festival is expected to bring...
10th annual Red, White and Brew festival happening alongside other events in Rockingham County this weekend
Medical services are returning to Weyers Cave
Weyers Cave Urgent Care to reopen July 10
Inside the new Staunton High School
How Staunton City Public Schools is managing the staffing shortage