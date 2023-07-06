Did you feel it? Earthquake hits SW Virginia
EARTHQUAKE
A magnitude 2.7 earthquake hit around 5:50 Thursday morning near the Hillsville area in Carroll County. This is considered to be a minimal earthquake on the earthquake scale.
No damage has been reported.
Virginia is not a stranger to earthquakes. We have two distinct clusters of seismic activity through the Commonwealth.
Seismic activity is quite common in the NRV, as it’s in the Giles Seismic Zone and has been the center of dozens of smaller quakes and a few larger ones over the years.
Small quakes of 2.5 magnitude or less are quite common. In fact, millions occur each year around the world and go undetected unless there’s a nearby sensor or seismograph.
The Virginia Tech Seismograph picked up the earthquake as well.
