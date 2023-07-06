Former UVA assistant Thomas hired to lead JMU women’s tennis program

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Former University of Pennsylvania and Virginia assistant coach Tyson Thomas is the next head coach of the women’s tennis program at James Madison, the athletic department announced on Thursday.

Thomas comes to JMU with more than a decade of coaching experience. At Penn, Thomas helped lead the program to 11 dual-match wins.

“We were fortunate to have a great pool of candidates who rose as a great fit for this position. The culture of the JMU women’s tennis program is strong and we’re excited to have Tyson aboard to lead our student-athletes into the future,” said JMU Athletic Director Jeff Bourne in a statement.

During his three seasons as a volunteer assistant coach at Virginia, Thomas helped the program to 49 wins and two NCAA Championship appearances. The Cavaliers advanced to the 2022 NCAA Quarterfinals.

“Given his coaching experience at the University of Virginia, his knowledge and ability to recruit in this state and region will be very beneficial to our program,” said Bourne.

Thomas was named head coach at Saint Joesph’s on June 6 but only held the title for four weeks before coming to JMU.

“I would first like to thank Mr. Bourne, Denise Lough and all of the other members of the search committee. It became clear very quickly that JMU is a special place filled with incredible people who I’m honored to be able to work alongside,” Thomas said.

Thomas replaces Shelley Jaudon, who resigned at the end of the May to become head coach at Kentucky.

