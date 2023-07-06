How Staunton City Public Schools is managing the staffing shortage

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Across the Commonwealth and the country many school districts are facing staffing shortages.

“I think relative to most places I think Staunton is in a good place.” Said Staunton City Public Schools superintendent Garrett Smith.

Smith said while there are multiple colleges and universities in the area, it is sometimes hard to get young people to stay.

“The problem is sometimes those young people don’t want to stay in the area they want to go to DC, Richmond, the beach where there are other young people.” said Smith.

Smith said that pay is one factor that makes it harder to hire more instructor. and being understaffed can affect everyone involved.

“We want fully qualified, certified teachers in all our classrooms because that is what is best for the students. It also affects other teachers. If you have an unqualified or unlicensed teacher that is more work for other teachers.” said Smith.

Smith said they have helped instructional assistants get their teaching certifications and they provide childcare.

“Three and four-year olds of staff can attend our preschool program. Kindergarten through sixth graders can go to the after-school program which we have in partnership with Staunton’s parks and rec department.” said Smith.

Smith said this fall they are starting a new partnership with Mary Baldwin University that will go into effect this fall.

“We can help unlicensed teacher candidates who are already employees move into teaching.” said Smith.

Smith said if they are not able to fill an open position before the start of the school year, they will have a long-term sub while they find someone to fill the position.

