Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Man accused of drugging pregnant woman, causing miscarriage

Dia Beshara, 39, is charged with assault after investigators say he gave a pregnant woman the...
Dia Beshara, 39, is charged with assault after investigators say he gave a pregnant woman the drug mifepristone without her knowledge, triggering a miscarriage.(Source: Rensselaer County Sheriff's Office via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (CNN) - A New York man has been arrested on an accusation he drugged a pregnant woman to trigger a miscarriage.

Investigators with the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office say 39-year-old Dia Beshara gave a pregnant woman the drug mifepristone without her knowledge.

The victim told investigators the drug caused her to miscarry.

Beshara was arrested Monday. He was charged with assault and released with an order of protection in place on behalf of his victim.

Deputies say the case developed from a 15-month investigation.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

The impact caused the two cars to flip.
Trooper hit in crash on I-81, VSP says
Fire truck sirens generic
Shenandoah man arrested for allegedly starting fire at Gabe’s
Trooper Jeffrey Dunlap is a 13-year veteran assigned to Buncombe County, North Carolina. He was...
Trooper shot when stranded motorist opens fire on him, authorities say
Photo of slain Crisp County Sheriff's Deputy Tyee Browne
Deputy dies after being shot during traffic stop; suspect who fled in police cruiser caught, sheriff says
According to the press release, the abandoned building was owned by Lena Frances Keegan.
Volunteer firefighter sentenced after Woodstock arson

Latest News

The Metropolitan Police Force described it as a “serious collision.”
Car crashes into school in Wimbledon, England,
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
More storms for the end of the week and weekend
Canadian police have identified a woman nearly five decades after she went missing.
A long-unidentified murder victim in Canada was a Tennessee spa owner who went to Montreal in 1975
Canadian police have identified a woman nearly five decades after she went missing.
DNA technology identifies body of woman found in 1975
A fire boat sprays water on the cargo ship that caught fire Wednesday night in Port Newark, New...
Fire chief says 2 firefighters died battling a blaze deep in a ship carrying 5,000 cars