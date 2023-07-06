Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Robert De Niro’s grandson died of fentanyl overdose, says his mother

FILE - Robert De Niro, left, and his daughter Drena De Niro appear at the 20th annual Hollywood...
FILE - Robert De Niro, left, and his daughter Drena De Niro appear at the 20th annual Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Nov. 6, 2016. Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, a grandson of Robert De Niro and Diahnne Abbott, has died at 19. His mother, Drena De Niro, announced the news Monday in an Instagram post. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Robert De Niro’s daughter said in a social media post her son’s death earlier this week was caused by pills laced with fentanyl.

Drena De Niro posted to Instagram on Monday saying her son Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, a grandson of Robert De Niro, had died. In response to a comment asking how Rodriguez died, Drena De Niro said, “Someone sold him fentanyl laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him.”

New York City Police told the Associated Press Rodriguez, 19, was found unconscious and unresponsive at an address on Wall Street. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Rodriguez also had a few acting credits, with roles in 2005′s “The Collection,” and 2018′s “Cabaret Maxime” and “A Star Is Born,” all of which featured his mother.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The impact caused the two cars to flip.
Trooper hit in crash on I-81, VSP says
Fire truck sirens generic
Shenandoah man arrested for allegedly starting fire at Gabe’s
Trooper Jeffrey Dunlap is a 13-year veteran assigned to Buncombe County, North Carolina. He was...
Trooper shot when stranded motorist opens fire on him, authorities say
According to the press release, the abandoned building was owned by Lena Frances Keegan.
Volunteer firefighter sentenced after Woodstock arson
Photo of slain Crisp County Sheriff's Deputy Tyee Browne
Deputy dies after being shot during traffic stop; suspect who fled in police cruiser caught, sheriff says

Latest News

New Market continues town manager search
Leqembi received full FDA approval on Thursday.
Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi granted full FDA approval
Shenandoah National Park hosted public comment period for camping
Residents complain about no AC in Waynesboro apartment
Houston police said prosecutors have declined to bring false report charges against Janie...
A Texas man reported missing as a teen in 2015 was only missing for 1 day, police say