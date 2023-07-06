Cream of the Crop
Weyers Cave Urgent Care to reopen July 10

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Medical services are returning to Weyers Cave.

After three years of being in and out of service, the Augusta Health Urgent care in Weyers Cave will officially be reopening its doors on July 10.

“When we got hit with the pandemic surges, we closed a lot of our satellite locations to consolidate staff in Staunton and Waynesboro to push as many patients that we could through as quickly as we could,” Chad Shomo, administrative director of specialty services for Augusta Health said.

The pandemic led to burn out throughout the health care field.

Shomo said during the fourth wave of the pandemic, they were pushing nearly 400 patients through urgent care each day.

“After the end of that last surge we found ourselves very short staffed in terms of providers and had to make a decision on what we kept opened and what we closed,” Shomo said.

Weyers Cave and Crozet were closed while Augusta Health recruited more staff to support these services.

“We’re just now at a point where we have the appropriate staffing to be able to handle all of our locations,” Shomo said.

Shomo said the goal of Augusta Health has always been to provide convenient access to the community at large.

He said the Weyers Cave Urgent Care services Weyers Cave, Grottoes and Fort Defiance.

”I’ve had numerous calls over the last eight months asking when we were going to open it up again because there is a need there and the residents in those localities do miss having that convenience,” Shomo said.

