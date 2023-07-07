Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Couple celebrates Fourth of July by welcoming quadruplets

A Los Angeles couple welcomed quadruplets just in time for the Fourth of July. (Source: Cedars-Sinai Medical Center)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News) - A Southern California couple celebrated the Fourth of July by welcoming quadruplets to their family.

Sara Gutovich gave birth to two girls and two boys at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Tuesday.

Hospital officials said the babies each weighed more than 4 pounds. The quadruplets were born about five weeks early so they have been moved to the neonatal intensive care unit, but staff says the babies are resting.

According to the hospital, Dr. Steven Rad delivered the quadruplets via C-section with the babies born at about 34 weeks.

Parents Sara and Jay Gutovich said they are feeling “blessed” after welcoming the quadruplets.

Hospital officials said the couple also have a 3-year-old son waiting at home for the arrival of his new siblings.

“Our team is monitoring the babies’ progress and looking forward to the day when they have grown enough to leave the hospital and go home with their family,” the hospital staff shared.

A spokesperson for Cedars-Sinai said quadruplets are extremely rare, occurring only once in every 700,000 pregnancies.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even though Zoorama may be gone, many people still remember the great times they had there.
Do you remember Zoorama?
Part of College Street on the campus of Bridgewater College was shut down Thursday night due to...
Storm damage impacts the Town of Bridgewater
The impact caused the two cars to flip.
Trooper hit in crash on I-81, VSP says
Fire truck sirens generic
Shenandoah man arrested for allegedly starting fire at Gabe’s
Kantor, a K-9 with the Rowan County Sheriff's Department in North Carolina, died in April in...
K-9 died of heat exhaustion in SUV in ‘tragic accident,’ officials say after investigation

Latest News

A video appears to show a failed robbery attempt at an Atlanta-area nail salon as patrons...
Video shows failed robbery attempt at nail salon as customers ignore would-be robber
A camera recorded the moment a grain elevator in Shelby, Nebraska was struck by lightning.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lightning hits grain elevator; 8 people sent to hospital
President Joe Biden speaks during a stop at a solar manufacturing company that's part of his...
Biden launches new push to limit health care costs, hoping to show he can save money for families
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, Friday, May...
Rudy Giuliani should be disbarred for pursuing Trump’s false election claims, review panel says
Technicians work to destroy the United States' chemical weapons stockpile at the U.S. Army...
US destroys last of its declared chemical weapons, closing a deadly chapter dating to World War I