Does Malaria pose a threat to Virginia?

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Texas and Florida have seen cases of locally acquired Malaria, a disease transmitted through Mosquitoes.

While Malaria is very uncommon in the United States, most cases reported in the country are from people who traveled abroad to a place that has Malaria and brought it back, according to Melissa Viray ,Deputy Director for Richmond and Henrico Health District.

“If they travel out of the county and come back if they have been bit by the right kinds of Mosquito they can themselves acquire Malaria that can develop and present once they come back here to the U.S.” said Viray.

There are around 2,000 cases of Malaria annually across the United States. In 2022, Virginia saw around 94 cases, all were acquired abroad said Viray.

Viray said despite the cases in Florida and Texas, Virginia is at a low risk for Malaria. It is very rare for Malaria to develop in Virginia because it needs warmer conditions. While it has developed in Florida and Texas, it is still uncommon in the rest of the country.

Viray said the last time Virginia saw a locally acquired Malaria case was back in 2002, when there were two cases.

“Especially in Virginia and the more temperate parts of the U.S. the conditions just don’t fit right. Our summers aren’t warm enough, the mosquitoes don’t live long enough, we don’t have mosquitoes year round.” said Viray.

Other diseases that transmitted through Mosquitoes include West Nile Virus and the Zika Virus.

“It is not as common in Virginia as it is in other parts of the United States is the West Nile Virus.” said Viray.

Viray said it is important to wear good bug repellent around Mosquitoes.

“There is a lot of reasons if you are out and and about make sure to wear your bug repellant, make sure to wear a bug repellant with a good percentage of Deet or another APA recommended bug repellant. Stay covered up and try to a void mosquito bites.” said Viray.

Viray said to do research if the area you are traveling to has cases of Malaria and to bring a Mosquito net.

