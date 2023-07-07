Cream of the Crop
Electronic communication devices coming to high school baseball in 2024

Stuarts Draft faces East Rockingham during the 2023 season
Stuarts Draft faces East Rockingham during the 2023 season(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(WHSV) - A rule change is coming to high school baseball.

Starting in 2024, a one-way communication device will be permitted, allowing a coach in the dugout to communicate with the catcher for pitch calling purposes, the National Federation of State High School Associations announced on Thursday.

However, coaches are prohibited from communicating to other players besides the catcher and any player while batting.

You can read more about the rule change by clicking here.

