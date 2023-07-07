Electronic communication devices coming to high school baseball in 2024

(WHSV) - A rule change is coming to high school baseball.

Starting in 2024, a one-way communication device will be permitted, allowing a coach in the dugout to communicate with the catcher for pitch calling purposes, the National Federation of State High School Associations announced on Thursday.

However, coaches are prohibited from communicating to other players besides the catcher and any player while batting.

