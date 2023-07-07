Five killed in traffic crashes July 3-4 on Virginia Highways

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Preliminary data shows five people died in four traffic crashes on July 3 and 4, 2023, according to Virginia State Police.

Of those who died, one was a motorcyclist, two were drivers and two were passengers. The fatal crashes took place in Arlington, Buchanan, Charles City and Craig counties.

During the same two-day period, Virginia troopers arrested 36 drivers for operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and cited 2,051 speeders and 980 reckless drivers. Troopers issued 254 citations to individuals for failing to buckle up, and another 74 citations for children not being properly secured in a vehicle. Virginia troopers also cited 124 drivers for being in violation of Virginia’s “hands free” law.

State police investigated 377 total traffic crashes across Virginia and assisted 392 disabled/stranded motorists during the July 4 statistical counting period.

During the four-day statistical counting period for July 4, 2022, traffic crashes claimed 10 lives on Virginia’s highways.

