A look at intriguing high school football matchups in 2023

(WHSV) - The high school football season is quickly approaching in The Commonwealth.

On July 27, teams can begin practicing. The regular season kicks off on August 25.

Watch the video above as WHSV Sports Director Jarvis Haren takes a look at some of the matchups that has him excited for the upcoming season.

Click here to view the master schedule for all high school football teams in Virginia.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.