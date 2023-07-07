New Market continues town manager search

NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - The Town of New Market continues to search for a new town manager. The New Market Town Council hired Buster Nicholson back in late January to replace the retiring Todd Walters, but Nicholson submitted his resignation last month. Walters has since returned on an interim basis.

New Market’s Mayor said that filling the town manager position can be tough.

“Trying to find a town manager, especially coming in after one that did such a great job like Todd Walters, it’s like a baseball coach that is a legend and then the next coach that comes in afterward, it’s hard to make that fit,” said New Market Mayor Larry Bompiani.

New Market isn’t the only town in the Valley to have experienced this. Dayton and Elkton have also gone through town manager changes this year and Mt. Jackson’s town manager is set to retire in March. Bompiani said that like many other fields, local administrative positions have gotten harder to hire for.

“The number of resumes haven’t been exorbitant. I think last time we had probably 12 to 15 resumes and this time we probably have about 6 to 7 but it doesn’t close until next week so we’re anticipating more to come in,” he said.

Bompiani said that while previous experience is important for the New Market Town Manager position, it will ultimately be all about the fit.

“It comes down to being that personality that can coordinate all the other town employees together and get them energized,” he said. “We’ve been very blessed to have great employees so that’s what we’re looking for is sort of an orchestra leader who can bring us all together,” he said.

With the application period closing next week New Market’s Town Council hopes to begin interviewing candidates later in July.

