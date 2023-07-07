Residents complain about no AC in Waynesboro apartment

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Residents living in the Springdale Apartments complex in Waynesboro complain about living conditions with the Air Conditioning out for the second time this summer.

Earlier this year, Springdale Apartments had a ceiling unit go out, causing central air to not flow through the complex. After the issue was fixed, the complex needed to get a new compressor, causing the AC to go out once again for residents.

The Springdale Apartments complex is run by the Waynesboro Redevelopment & Housing Authority (WRHA). The complex is only open to elderly and disabled people.

Sheri Hager is a resident on fixed income who lives in the complex, she said the living conditions were “dreadful” and is hopeful the AC is fixed on July 10, like WRHA told them.

“It affects my sleep to start the day. I wake up all through the night hot and don’t get a good amount of sleep,” Hager said. “Cooking is very hard, to turn on the oven it heats the entire apartment anyway so it makes it even worse.”

Kim Byrd, executive director of WRHA, said they are doing what they can with what resources they have.

“We have a portable air conditioner that is set-up in the social room for them to be able to cool themselves down,” Byrd said. “We went out and purchased fans for every single apartment so they would be able to do the best they can while we figure things out.”

Byrd said the part for the repair is expected to come in on July 10 and work will begin “immediately” when they get it. She said the building was old and large, which causes a lot of the problems with the AC system.

“The condenser that we have will work for us through the summer and we’ll have a new one (AC system) for next summer,” Byrd said.

Byrd said that the large AC system is much different than a small house system and takes significantly more time than an average HVAC repair.

“Units go out, it’s no different than your air conditioning going out or my air conditioning going out, you gotta get it fixed,” Byrd said. “Because the building is so large, it’s not a quick fix. We have to do the best we can with what we have.”

Byrd said every resident was made aware of the plan and has answered questions/calls from concerned residents about the AC.

Hager said she couldn’t have her daughter or her granddaughter over because of the heat and is “thankful” she is able to speak with them on the phone to socialize.

Along with herself, Hager also has a five-year-old cat named Eli. Hager said Eli is struggling more than she is.

“For me, I can strip and walk around my own house with no clothes on to try and cool down,” Hager said. “Eli though, I can’t unzip his fur.”

Hager said Eli has seemed more “sluggish” and less active than he used to. She said Eli will constantly sit on the bathroom floor as it is the coolest spot in the house.

