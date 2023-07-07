Cream of the Crop
Shenandoah National Park hosted public comment period for camping

By Mike Staley
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah National Park hosted a public comment to hear feedback about new back country camping permit.

SNP asked for public opinion on switching from a paper based permit system to an online system. The current system required people to fill out paperwork when they arrived to the park, asking them to fill out an itinerary for the trip and locations that were expected.

Pat Kenney, superintendent for SNP, said the online system will help keep real time data of people’s trips and help in case of emergencies.

“If you were out back country camping and there was some sort of emergency, we should be able to know what your itinerary or planned itinerary was,” Kenney said. “If you were overdue, we would be able to narrow our search image to where we might find you and things like that.”

Kenney said one of the biggest points of concerns from people were the transition from a free service, to a paid service. He said the use of Rec.gov required a six dollar administration fee, and the rest of the money went to ensuring the well-being of the back country permits.

Kenney said the back country camping locations were in need of maintenance and the fees will help protect those lands and preserve them for future use.

Kenney said Rec.gov also allows SNP to put resources and educational materials on the websites to help prospective campers plan their visits from the comfort of their own home.

“We can have educational materials, like how to store food in the back country by hanging it,” Kenney said. “We get a lot of first time users in Shenandoah that are going into the back country. We feel having that educational component in the permit process will be extremely valuable.”

