Some WHSV viewers may be experiencing signal problems

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Some viewers may be experiencing problems with their television signal, and WHSV has received many calls reporting signal problems and outages.

The towers at Elliott Knob are being worked on at this time and could be affecting your signal.

Right now the maintenance is affecting WHSV, MeTV, and ION, and the work should only be affecting over the air signals. All others should be working fine.

We aren’t sure when the signal will be restored, but we are working on it and will give an update once we know more.

