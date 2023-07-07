Cream of the Crop
Storm damage impacts the Town of Bridgewater

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater Police Department confirmed East College Street from College View Dr to 3rd street is closed for an undetermined amount of time due to a tree and power lines down.

As of 10:30 p.m., Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative is reporting 185 members without power in the Dayton, Bridgewater, Mount Crawford area.

Dominion Energy has 172 members without power in Rockingham County at 10:30 p.m.

