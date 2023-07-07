Cream of the Crop
Storm damage reported in Bridgewater, Mount Crawford

Storm damage has been reported in Bridgewater and Mount Crawford.
Storm damage has been reported in Bridgewater and Mount Crawford.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MOUNT CRAWFORD, Va. (WHSV) - A severe storm caused some damage in Mount Crawford and Bridgewater Thursday night.

In Mount Crawford a roof and chimney were reportedly damaged, and trees were knocked down by straight-line winds. Damage was also reported around Bridgewater, including reports of downed trees and power lines around Bridgewater’s campus.

