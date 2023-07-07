Storm damage reported in Bridgewater, Mount Crawford

MOUNT CRAWFORD, Va. (WHSV) - A severe storm caused some damage in Mount Crawford and Bridgewater Thursday night.

In Mount Crawford a roof and chimney were reportedly damaged, and trees were knocked down by straight-line winds. Damage was also reported around Bridgewater, including reports of downed trees and power lines around Bridgewater’s campus.

Straight line winds damage in the severe storm last night.

Photos from Mount Crawford@NWS_BaltWash pic.twitter.com/c6OAWdVTPS — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) July 7, 2023

