Storm damage reported in Bridgewater, Mount Crawford
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MOUNT CRAWFORD, Va. (WHSV) - A severe storm caused some damage in Mount Crawford and Bridgewater Thursday night.
In Mount Crawford a roof and chimney were reportedly damaged, and trees were knocked down by straight-line winds. Damage was also reported around Bridgewater, including reports of downed trees and power lines around Bridgewater’s campus.
