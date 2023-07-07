SUP Shenandoah hosts paddleboarding “Eco-Tours”

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - SUP Shenandoah brings inclusivity to paddleboarding and hosts “Eco-Tours” for people of all skill levels.

David Verde started SUP Shenandoah to bring people together and learn more about the sport and the ecosystem of the Valley’s rivers. Verde said paddleboarding brings a new way to engage with the environment.

“You get a whole new perspective to the environment around you and you really are connected differently,” Verde said. “You can see fish and aquatic life underneath you very clearly because you are above it at all times. You really get to enjoy the sights and the beauty of the valley.”

Verde said Eco-Tours can range from two to four hours long. He also said that no equipment is necessary, SUP Shenandoah will provide boards, paddles and life jackets for anyone taking an Eco-Tour.

Verde said people in water sports tend to “gate-keep” new people from the sport and don’t instruct people how to improve and learn the sport. He said SUP Shenandoah aims to “break down those walls” and engage with anyone who wants to learn how to paddleboard.

Verde said paddleboarding brings a new way to make friends and connect with your community.

“You may meet some friends and you get to interact and see how people experience it,” Verde said. “It’s always more fun to experience it with people and getting to go out on a group paddle like that is what makes it more fun.”

You can learn more about the Eco-Tours and the lessons taught by Verde at SUP Shenandoah here.

