Two new drug treatment courts opening in Northern Shenandoah Valley

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - Two new drug treatment courts have been approved by the Virginia Supreme Court.

With successful programs in Page County and Winchester, the Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition got approval for two more. One will be in Warren County and the other in Woodstock servicing Shenandoah County.

“I’ve seen firsthand how it changes lives and changes communities,” Jenna Barsotti, Shenandoah County Drug Court coordinator said.

The drug treatment courts will offer a diversion program to non-violent offenders. they help people who are considered high-risk and high need.

“High risk meaning they are at risk of violating probation or recidivism and then high need meaning they have a substance use disorder that’s severe,” Barsotti said.

Along with the Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition, local law enforcement and county officials are part of the team to get the drug treatment courts up and running.

“I’m excited to bring it to Shenandoah which is a more rural community and I’m hoping that it will bring more resources to the general public by bringing us there well establish the need for it,” Barsotti said.

The drug treatment courts in both Shenandoah and Warren counties are hoping to help five to seven people in the first year.

“By doing this program were able to help people become successful members of our society, they’re mothers, father’s, but they’re also business owners and workers,” Barsotti said.

She said it’s about a 15-month program with the first half being high-intensity and then allowing people to ease back into society.

“For phase one people are in nine to 12 hours of treatment a week, they are in constant communication with their probation officer,” Barsotti said.

The Warren County drug treatment court will open on July 21.

Shenandoah County is slated to open at the beginning of August.

