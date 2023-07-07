Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Update on Augusta County’s solar energy projects

generic solar energy
generic solar energy(PRNewswire)
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County has multiple solar energy projects in the works. Five projects were recently approved by the Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals.

The County said these approvals mean the developers can submit site plans to be approved.

According to Doug Wolfe, Director of Community Development for Augusta County, Augusta County classifies solar energy projects as small-scale or large-scale. The five approved projects are small-scale.

The projects follow the guidelines in the comprehensive plan, according to Wolfe.

Wolfe said Augusta County’s comprehensive plan is approved by the Board of Supervisors, which lays out a vision on what the county could look like in the next 20 years. He added that is has a future land use map that outlines areas of the county where development may occur.

He said there is a section of the comprehensive plan under the utilities section that has guidelines regarding solar energy projects.

“What we are looking at currently is a comprehensive update to the plan so looking at every section of the comprehensive plan and solar energy will be one of those sections.” said Wolfe.

Wolfe said they anticipate receiving feedback from the public regarding solar energy projects, and that there are more solar energy projects in the works.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even though Zoorama may be gone, many people still remember the great times they had there.
Do you remember Zoorama?
Part of College Street on the campus of Bridgewater College was shut down Thursday night due to...
Storm damage impacts the Town of Bridgewater
The impact caused the two cars to flip.
Trooper hit in crash on I-81, VSP says
Fire truck sirens generic
Shenandoah man arrested for allegedly starting fire at Gabe’s
Kantor, a K-9 with the Rowan County Sheriff's Department in North Carolina, died in April in...
K-9 died of heat exhaustion in SUV in ‘tragic accident,’ officials say after investigation

Latest News

Some viewers may experience signal issues because of maintenance work.
Some WHSV viewers may be experiencing signal problems
people walking with a suitcase
AARP advises caution when you selling your time share
Arizona Sen. Wendy Rogers shared to her more than 300,000 Twitter followers sexual images of...
Arizona GOP lawmaker may have violated state ‘revenge porn’ law by tweeting X-rated pictures of Hunter Biden
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
More storms for the end of the week and weekend