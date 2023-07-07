Update on Augusta County’s solar energy projects

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County has multiple solar energy projects in the works. Five projects were recently approved by the Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals.

The County said these approvals mean the developers can submit site plans to be approved.

According to Doug Wolfe, Director of Community Development for Augusta County, Augusta County classifies solar energy projects as small-scale or large-scale. The five approved projects are small-scale.

The projects follow the guidelines in the comprehensive plan, according to Wolfe.

Wolfe said Augusta County’s comprehensive plan is approved by the Board of Supervisors, which lays out a vision on what the county could look like in the next 20 years. He added that is has a future land use map that outlines areas of the county where development may occur.

He said there is a section of the comprehensive plan under the utilities section that has guidelines regarding solar energy projects.

“What we are looking at currently is a comprehensive update to the plan so looking at every section of the comprehensive plan and solar energy will be one of those sections.” said Wolfe.

Wolfe said they anticipate receiving feedback from the public regarding solar energy projects, and that there are more solar energy projects in the works.

