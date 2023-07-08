Elkton Volunteer Fire Company prepares for upgrade to single home

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Elkton Volunteer Fire Company is gearing up to be better than ever with a new home.

Through its working relationship with Rockingham County Fire-Rescue, the fire company got the approval from the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors to fund a new station to be built, consolidating all the resources into one location.

Fire-Rescue Chief Jeremy Holloway says this change needed to happen.

“Due to the size of the building, we were unable to house everything needed in that facility so, at that point in time, talked with the county board and decided we needed to erect a new fire rescue station for the Elkton area,” Chief Holloway said.

Elkton Volunteer Fire is used to having resources divided, which took a toll on the few people it had on call.

“A lot of times in the middle night, when we get those calls, we got one member going to one building, one member going to another — so this will be so nice to have one facility we can all meet together on these calls,” Elkton Volunteer Fire Company President Scott Lam said.

The Elkton Volunteer Fire Company described the transition as a major upgrade for fire and emergency services. Construction of the new station will take 11 months but officials say the best is yet to come.

The new single station is scheduled to be completed in June, according to Lam. Holloway said the destruction of the Blue & Gold Drive fire station site starts Monday to make room for improvements.

“The new facility be able to house five bays, a larger area, meeting room, training room, bunk rooms for facilities, and personnel to sleep comfortably at,” Chief Holloway said

The new station combines resources from Elkton Volunteer Fire and Rockingham County Fire-Rescue as a joint venture. The new hub combines both stations to become the new Blue and Gold Drive station but is pushed down the road from the current site.

The crews are excited about what the future holds, wanting their volunteer numbers to grow for their EMS division.

“We fight fires, wrecks and stuff but The younger generation, they like the new shiny stuff. We’re hoping, once that building gets built, we’ll get some more members that just want to run the EMS calls because, some days here in Elkton, you have two or three squad calls in five minutes. It helps our community out tremendously,” Lam said.

The Elkton Volunteer Fire Company is still fully available to serve its community in the meantime.

Anyone needing their help is asked to call or come to the temporary site at 14171 Spotswood Trail on Route 33 until the central location is finished.

