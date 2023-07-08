Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Sunday

Scattered showers and storms bring flooding potential
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SATURDAY: A few showers and storms around for the evening with plenty of clouds. Very warm to start the evening with temperatures in the 80s. Showers and storms become isolated late in the evening into the overnight. Mostly cloudy and warm overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Areas of patchy fog late.

SUNDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms to start the day and warm as temperatures rise into the 70s. Areas of patchy fog early. Mainly cloudy as scattered showers and storms impact the area throughout the day. Storms may contain torrential rain leading to localized flooding. An isolated strong to severe storm as well with damaging winds the main threat. Locations east of I-81 will have the greatest chance to see severe weather and flooding. Warm and very humid with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Activity remains scattered for the evening as temperatures fall into the 70s. Only isolated activity overnight with cloudy skies. Mild with lows in the low to mid 60s.

MONDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out mainly before noon. Partly cloudy for the afternoon. A warm day with lower humidity as highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Partly cloudy for the evening and warm with temperatures falling into the 70s. Becoming mostly clear overnight and pretty pleasant with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Mainly sunny throughout the day with a few passing clouds. Very warm but not humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Partly cloudy and very warm to start the evening with temperatures in the 80s. Turning clear and pleasant for the overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Lots of sun to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. A few passing clouds for the afternoon. Hot but not humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Partly cloudy and very warm for the evening with temperatures falling into the 80s to start. Some clouds overnight and warm with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. More clouds than sun for the afternoon with a few showers and storms very late in the day. Hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. An isolated shower or storm for the evening and very warm with temperatures falling into the 80s. Partly cloudy overnight and warm with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Very warm and humid for the afternoon with an isolated shower or storm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say
Part of College Street on the campus of Bridgewater College was shut down Thursday night due to...
Storm damage impacts the Town of Bridgewater
Storm damage has been reported in Bridgewater and Mount Crawford.
Storm damage reported in Bridgewater, Mount Crawford
A southern Kentucky sheriff is being ordered to pay more than $60,000 because of a requirement...
Kentucky sheriff’s office ordered to pay thousands of dollars over obscure rule
Dakota Seymour mugshot
Man sentenced to 25 years for child sex crimes

Latest News

Evening Fastcast July 8
Weekend Fastcast July 8-9
Evening Forecast July 7
WHSV Fast Cast 7-7-23