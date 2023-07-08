FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Sunday

SATURDAY: A few showers and storms around for the evening with plenty of clouds. Very warm to start the evening with temperatures in the 80s. Showers and storms become isolated late in the evening into the overnight. Mostly cloudy and warm overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Areas of patchy fog late.

SUNDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms to start the day and warm as temperatures rise into the 70s. Areas of patchy fog early. Mainly cloudy as scattered showers and storms impact the area throughout the day. Storms may contain torrential rain leading to localized flooding. An isolated strong to severe storm as well with damaging winds the main threat. Locations east of I-81 will have the greatest chance to see severe weather and flooding. Warm and very humid with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Activity remains scattered for the evening as temperatures fall into the 70s. Only isolated activity overnight with cloudy skies. Mild with lows in the low to mid 60s.

MONDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out mainly before noon. Partly cloudy for the afternoon. A warm day with lower humidity as highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Partly cloudy for the evening and warm with temperatures falling into the 70s. Becoming mostly clear overnight and pretty pleasant with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Mainly sunny throughout the day with a few passing clouds. Very warm but not humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Partly cloudy and very warm to start the evening with temperatures in the 80s. Turning clear and pleasant for the overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Lots of sun to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. A few passing clouds for the afternoon. Hot but not humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Partly cloudy and very warm for the evening with temperatures falling into the 80s to start. Some clouds overnight and warm with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. More clouds than sun for the afternoon with a few showers and storms very late in the day. Hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. An isolated shower or storm for the evening and very warm with temperatures falling into the 80s. Partly cloudy overnight and warm with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Very warm and humid for the afternoon with an isolated shower or storm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

