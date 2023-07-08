Cream of the Crop
JMU Football season tickets, family weekend tickets sold out

FILE - The James Madison football team takes the field during the 2022 season.(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison Athletic Department announced on Friday that season tickets for the upcoming football season have sold out. In addition, tickets for Family Weekend against South Alabama are also sold out.

A total of 8,718 season tickets were claimed, setting a new record at JMU by more than 1,000 tickets.

Single game tickets went on sale July 5. JMU announced on Friday student tickets will be made available 12 days prior to each home game. After evaluation of visiting team tickets, student tickets and group tickets, an additional limited number of single game tickets may be released the week of the corresponding game, but are not guaranteed for public availability.

For additional information regarding JMU tickets, click here.

