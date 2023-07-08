Members of Hose Company No. 4 looking for new firehouse after vacating Rock Street location

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Come Sept 1, Hose Company No. 4 will no longer be able to operate out of the station on Rock Street in Harrisonburg.

“We’ve been a volunteer fire company in this neighborhood forever and then all of a sudden we’ll be gone, what happens when that city engines gone and there’s nobody sitting here,” Bill Purcell, training chief at Hose Company No. 4 said.

After 133 years of service, 48 of coming out of the firehouse on Rock Street in Harrisonburg, the volunteer fire company said it has been asked by the City of Harrisonburg and Harrisonburg Fire Department to vacate the Rock Street firehouse by Sept.

“That doesn’t give us a whole lot of time to ... obviously we can’t build anything that fast, hopefully, we can find somewhere to temporarily house until we figure out what we’re going to do from there,” Libby Clark, President of Hose Company No. 4 said.

This matter went in front of a judge as Hose Company No. 4 asked for an injunction to the vacating request.

“We know that that came from a state law, the judge had no choice but to rule on that but were concerned about that state law and how it affected that agreement that the city signed with us that had no mention of a 40-year moratorium of moving,” Purcell said.

Members of Hose Company 4 believe this move will impact the community and the service it needs.

“It’s going to delay some response out to the west side of the city and out in the county as well as the south side so you know that’s one of the biggest things that we’re concerned about,” Jay Ritchie, Chief of Hose Company 4 said.

Ritchie said two additional minutes could be added to response times and getting a county engine with the move.

Although there is a home for the volunteers from Hose Company 4 at the firehouse on Port Republic Road, they said there is nowhere for them to house their apparatus in that building.

“Trying to find a home for it you know something temporary until we can come up with the funds to build a station,” Ritchie said.

He said even if they have their engines staffed, Hose Company 4 isn’t being dispatched out of the Rock Street station.

“That’s a concern to us you know I mean if Engine 4 goes out on a call for example and we’re sitting here and a call comes in and we’re closer than the other city engines then why not dispatch us why are we being withheld from running those calls we have the same training as the paid staff,” Ritchie said.

“We’re here to respond to the time when they need us most and it really shouldn’t matter what’s on the side of the truck as long as they get the help they need when they need it,” Clark said.

Members of Hose Company 4 said what it comes down to for them, is helping residents in the city and county.

“We have responsibilities to the community as far as our response areas,” Ritchie said.

They said once they find a new firehouse to operate out of, they have invited the Harrisonburg Fire Department to help man it with them, as they wish to continue the years of service together.

“We’ve been to hundreds of thousands of calls in the city alone, just as Hose Company Number Four, even when they’ve got the paid staff here and they’ve got all four stations we’ve always ran calls whether it’s paid guys on the engine or volunteers on the engine,” Ritchie said.

“We’ve been through World Wars we’ve been through pandemics; we’ve been through a lot of things that businesses and people in Harrisonburg have and we’ll be there hopefully for another 133 years,” Purcell said.

Clark said it was mentioned in court last week that Hose Company 4 has been at the Rock Street station rent-free.

“I think providing services to the citizens at no cost and have never been given any compensation by the city and we also had a volunteer firefighter from our department die on a city call I don’t consider that free rent,” Clark said.

The fire company has less than two months to find a new place to operate and store its equipment.

They are fundraising to hopefully build a place of their own in the coming years.

Donations can be made to 2654 Port Republic Road, Rockingham, VA, 22801.

“If we get called well be here, we’ll come, no matter where we’re at if Hose Company 4 is called we will come to the city if needed,” Richie said.

