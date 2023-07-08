More storms for the weekend

FRIDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Very warm to start the evening and very humid with temperatures falling into the 80s. Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms mainly before sunset. We could still see an isolated strong to severe storm with damaging winds the main threat. Storms may be slow to move as well, dropping heavy rain and causing localized flooding concerns. Any shower or storm will be out of the way by midnight. Partly cloudy overnight and warm with lows in the low to mid 60s. Patchy fog for the overnight.

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Patchy fog early. Partly cloudy for the afternoon with a few showers and storms after 2 pm. Most areas will not see rain, only a few spots. Very warm and humid for the day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Hot spots such as Petersburg and Moorefield will look to top out around 90 degrees. Keeping a few showers and storms around for the evening with plenty of clouds. Very warm to start the evening with temperatures in the 80s. Showers and storms become isolated after sunset through the overnight. Mostly cloudy and warm overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms to start the day and warm as temperatures rise into the 70s. Mostly cloudy as scattered showers and storms impact the area throughout the day. A few showers and storms in the afternoon and early evening could be strong to severe with damaging winds and large hail the main threats. Locations east of I-81 will have the greatest chance to see severe weather. Warm and very humid with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Activity remains scattered for the evening as temperatures fall into the 70s. Drying out overnight with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Warm with lows in the low to mid 60s.

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Partly cloudy for the afternoon with an isolated shower or storm possible, most stay dry. A warm day and only slightly humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. Just a few passing clouds for the evening and warm with temperatures falling into the 70s. Clear skies overnight and pretty pleasant with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Plenty of sunshine throughout the day with a few passing clouds. Very warm but not humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. Partly cloudy and very warm to start the evening with temperatures in the 80s. Mostly clear and pleasant for the overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Lots of sun to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. A few passing clouds for the afternoon. Hot but not humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Partly cloudy and very warm for the evening with temperatures falling into the 80s to start. Some clouds overnight and warm with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Mostly cloudy by the afternoon with our next system potentially bringing a few showers and storms. Hot and slightly humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Very warm for the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

