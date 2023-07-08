Cream of the Crop
Officer involved shooting leaves 1 person dead in Chesterfield

1200 block of Wycliff Court
1200 block of Wycliff Court(wwbt)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that claimed one man’s life.

According to Chesterfield Police, officers responded to the 1200 block of Wycliff Court on Saturday, July 8, at 12:49 p.m. for reports of a suspicious man entering a garage and attempting to enter other homes by cutting a window screen and trying door handles.

When police arrived, they found the suspect on the road carrying a hatchet. Officers attempted to de-escalate the situation with verbal instructions and later with a taser; however, the suspect did not comply.

Officers continued to de-escalate the situation encouraging the suspect to put the weapon on the ground, but instead, the suspect charged officers.

Officers fired shots and began to render aid; however, the suspect was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Evening Fastcast July 8