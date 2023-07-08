Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA racks in major proceeds from Summer Jam

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham-Harrisonburg Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is still raving about this year’s support of Massanutten Resort’s annual Summer Jam back on July 3.

The concert festival promised all proceeds would go to the organization for its needs.

“I think this might have been the largest one ever for us. We had nearly 4,000 tickets sold. The event was busier than I’ve ever seen in the last four times I’ve been to it,” Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA Executive Director Huck Nawaz said.

The profits from Summer Jam add up to tens of thousands of dollars. RHSPCA said having as many volunteers as possible working the long festival days is worth every cent to help with the demand for their resources.

“The life-saving work has increased from about 60% back in 2018 to 94% libra rate of last year with an influx of animals coming into our care and not just that but also the animals staying longer Our expenses have been through the roof,” Nawaz said.

Nawaz shared that approximately 525 dogs and cats are in the SPCA’s care, with help from registered foster parents.

The advocating is far from over this summer. RHSPCA adoption events are discounted for the rest of the month starting with National Pet Adoption Week at PetSmart at 1671 East Market Street in Harrisonburg happening July 10-16.

Cats and kittens will be available Monday through Friday (4pm-7pm) then dogs will be available on Saturday and Sunday (10am-2pm).

The nonprofit hopes to empty the shelter starting July 17 for two weeks with major discounts for animals to find good forever homes.

Additionally an anonymous supporter made a donation that waives all adoption fees for adult cats currently in the shelter.

