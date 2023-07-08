Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Texas police find 8 people injured by shooting at El Paso party, news report says

FILE - Police in El Paso, Texas, are investigating a shooting.
FILE - Police in El Paso, Texas, are investigating a shooting.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A shooting at a party in Texas wounded eight people on Friday night, according to a news report.

Police in El Paso said the shooting happened on Swan Drive near the El Paso Country Club in the city’s Upper Valley area around 9:45 p.m., KVIA-TV reported.

No information was immediately available about the victims but KVIA reported that police said they were transported to a hospital.

An El Paso Fire Department dispatcher told the station that three victims suffered serious injuries and three others suffered minor injuries, while the conditions of the other two were not immediately known.

Police did not say if any arrests had been made, KVIA reported.

The combined communications division of the El Paso Police Department and fire department did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking additional information.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say
Part of College Street on the campus of Bridgewater College was shut down Thursday night due to...
Storm damage impacts the Town of Bridgewater
Storm damage has been reported in Bridgewater and Mount Crawford.
Storm damage reported in Bridgewater, Mount Crawford
A southern Kentucky sheriff is being ordered to pay more than $60,000 because of a requirement...
Kentucky sheriff’s office ordered to pay thousands of dollars over obscure rule
Dakota Seymour mugshot
Man sentenced to 25 years for child sex crimes

Latest News

Harrisonburg defeats Strasburg 10-3
Come Sept 1, Hose Company No. 4 will no longer be able to operate out of the station on Rock...
Members of Hose Company No. 4 looking for new firehouse after vacating Rock Street location
Alzheimer’s Drug, Leqembi, approved by FDA Thursday
Alzheimer's drug gets coverage