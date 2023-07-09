Arrest made in Strasburg mysterious death case

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An arrest has been made in the case of a mysterious death last week in Strasburg.

On Friday Strasburg Police obtained an arrest warrant for 56-year-old Cristina Sanchez Landon of Panama City, Florida.

Back on July 3, Strasburg Police arrived to the 400 block of Pleasant View Drive for a medical call. When they arrived they found a 72-year-old woman dead inside her home.

Officers determined the death the be suspicious in nature and began to investigate after getting a warrant and searching the home.

All evidence was analyzed and the woman’s body was sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an Autopsy.

Strasburg Police worked with Delaware and Maryland State Police to locate and arrest Landon without incident in Maryland. She will remain in custody there as she awaits extradition to Virginia.

The investigation is still on-going and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Aaron Springer with the Strasburg Police Department at 540-465-5230 or by email at aspringer@strasburgva.com.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.