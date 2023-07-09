Drop in humidity this week

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy into the evening. Warm and humid ahead of a cold front. Into the 70s for the evening. A few spotty storms into the evening but coverage will not be widespread. Locally heavy rain but severe weather is not expected. A few storms will continue into the overnight hours and taper off by Monday morning. Cloudy overnight and warm with lows in the low to mid 60s. Patchy haze.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Feeling much more comfortable for the day with lower humidity. An isolated shower mainly before 2pm but most stay dry. Partly cloudy for the afternoon. A warm day with lower humidity with highs in the upper 70s for our West Virginia locations, low 80s for the Valley. A nice day.

Mostly clear for the evening and warm but very comfortable with temperatures falling into the 70s. Clear and refreshing overnight and pretty pleasant with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Mainly sunny throughout the day. Very warm but not humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. Partly cloudy and very warm to start the evening with temperatures in the 80s. Turning clear and pleasant for the overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny in the morning and warming fast with temperatures rising into the 80s. Get ready for a hot day, but it will not be humid. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Petersburg and Moorefield in the low to mid 90s. Partly cloudy and very warm for the evening with temperatures still in the 80s. Clear overnight and warm with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny to start the day and warming fast with temperatures rising into the 80s. Turning slightly humid but you will notice it more with the heat today. Hit with highs in the upper 80s for our West Virginia locations. Around 90 and low 90s for the Valley. Petersburg and Moorefield in the low to mid 90s. A few showers and storms in the afternoon and early evening. Not widespread storms.

Warm for the evening, temperatures in the 80s and an isolated storm. Partly cloudy overnight and warm with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Very warm and more humid for the day with a few storms in the afternoon and evening. More pop up in nature and not widespread. Hot, highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Still hot and humid wit highs in the mid to upper 80s. A few spotty to scattered showers and storms for the afternoon and evening.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

