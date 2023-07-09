Dry bar taps into Staunton to tackle alcoholism and support recovery

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Community Culture Thrift Exchange is pouring out a path of sobriety. Its founder, Alison Heinrich, created Thrift & Sips in honor of her husband being alcohol-free for two years, and she wants to help others take the first step.

“It started with that kind of love, but then it just bloomed out of that. It’s to make a community space that is just for everyone, no matter what walk they’re walking through, you can feel supported through that walk,” Heinrich said.

Heinrich’s husband is a musician. The sobriety has inspired him to start a support group at the patio for other musicians to conquer any problems with alcoholism.

It was a journey to start the dry bar and self-discovery came during the process.

“I didn’t need to be codependent on that so I can have a good time. I can be confident and value who I am no matter what’s going on. If anything I think it’s me the relationships are surrounding much stronger,” Heinrich said.

The Community Culture Thrift Exchange is all about having a culture of empowerment. The dry bar has the goal of helping everyone be under the influence of their own natural confidence.

Heinrich knows spiraling does not happen to everyone but she wants the right environment for those who are. The dry bar is meant to have flavors for different styles and tackle issues like alcoholism while being environmentally friendly.

“You can try a different type of nonalcoholic liquor during each month but we also have fun things for kids and adults like Boba tea and we make sure we use our compostable cups with straws,” Heinrich said.

The Thrift & Sips brand continues to fill up on self-beauty with private curation appointments.

“If you’re struggling with body positivity, especially as you’re changing maybe I’m not drinking anymore maybe I gained a little weight or something happened. You work with a stylist they make you a nonalcoholic sip of your choice from the dry bar and they help you curate your pieces all by yourself,” Heinrich said.

Thrift & Sips on Baldwin Street wants to be a tribe for someone to live their best life.

The dry bar is open Wednesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with events happening so people can drink positive energy.

The first Paint & Sip is July 15 on the patio, partnered with Kreative Graces. Other events include:

Princess Story-time Tea — Aug. 5

Under the Stars Salsa Night — Sept. 2

Masquerade Ball — Oct. 7

