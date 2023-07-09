Nearly 30 people displaced after fire

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An apartment building was heavily damaged after it caught fire on Sunday morning and displaced more than two dozen people.

Firefighters said the fire broke out around 3 a.m. at the Devonshire Apartment Complex on Sunday.

An apartment building was heavily damaged after it caught fire on Sunday morning and displaced nearly three dozen people.

The Teays Valley Fire Department said one three-story building with 22 apartments was heavily damaged.

“We’re fairly confident, and we have found some evidence, that it took a direct lightning hit,” Teays Valley Chief John Smoot said.

Firefighters said 27 people lived in the damaged apartments, including Debbie Hathaway.

She said at first she didn’t realize there was a fire.

“There was pounding on doors,and that woke me up,” Hathaway said. “I went out on my balcony and asked what was going on. They said I needed to get out that there was fire.”

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.

David Turley with Putnam County Emergency Management said six apartments are a total loss.

The fire remains under investigation by the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s office.

