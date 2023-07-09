Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Program helping people test well water

(STOCK)
(STOCK)(Arizona's Family)
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Household Water Quality Program is working to make sure the water you’re using at home is safe.

If you have a well, spring, or cistern, it may be time to check your water and see exactly what you are drinking.

The Virginia Cooperative Extension is holding open registration for its 2nd Chance Water Testing event. The test will show iron, sodium, lead, and many other levels that could possibly be in your water.

“It’s important to check in periodically, we recommend every couple of years at a minimum. But it’s even more important if you have very young children in the house, or elderly folks living in the house that might be a little bit more susceptible to bacteria problems,” Carrie Swanson said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Come Sept 1, Hose Company No. 4 will no longer be able to operate out of the station on Rock...
Members of Hose Company No. 4 looking for new firehouse after vacating Rock Street location
1200 block of Wycliff Court
Man with hatchet killed by police after charging officers
RHSPCA said having as many volunteers possible working the long festival days is worth every...
Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA racks in major proceeds from Summer Jam
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say
Some viewers may experience signal issues because of maintenance work.
Some WHSV viewers may be experiencing signal problems

Latest News

The content is more focused on early recovery but Wright wanted to illustrate the perks gained...
Harrisonburg woman publishes debut book to inspire sobriety
Its founder, Alison Heinrich, created Thrift & Sips in honor of her husband being alcohol-free...
Dry bar taps into Staunton to tackle alcoholism and support recovery
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Drop in humidity this week
Thanks to a new law, you won’t have to guess how much hospital bills are.
New state law requires hospitals to post prices online
An arrest has been made in the case of a mysterious death last week in Strasburg. On Friday...
Arrest made in Strasburg mysterious death case