RCBL hosts 2023 All-Star Weekend

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The RCBL hosted the 2023 All-Star Weekend at Montezuma Ruritan Field.

The weekend kicked off on Friday with the Veterans Game featuring former league standouts. On Saturday, players returned to the diamond in Dayton, where current and former stars participated in the Home Run Derby before playing in the All-Star Game in the evening.

In 2022, the All-Star Game was canceled due to weather, and players were grateful to continue the tradition under sunny skies on Saturday.

“The weather looks good so it’s a blessing. It’s a great opportunity and it’s a lot of fun,” said RCBL Shockers shortstop Luke Keister. “There have been so many bonds created it’s kind of like a family. That’s really special and I’ve already made plenty of friends in the league.”

The All-Star Game featured a number of veterans as well, including some who spent 15 seasons in the RCBL.

“The RCBL has been a huge part of my life,” said 15-year RCBL veteran Ryan Cooper. “The opportunity for people in the area to keep playing is amazing.”

Complete RCBL All-Star Weekend rosters can be found here.

