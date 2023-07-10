1 dead, 6 others hurt in a crash on Saturday night in Page County

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Stanley Volunteer Fire Department said one person is dead and another six people are injured after a crash on Saturday night, just after 10 p.m. The crash happened at the intersection of Alans Road on US Highway 340 Business.

Stanley Fire Chief Terry Pettit reported that when authorities responded to the two-car crash, one car was on fire with a person trapped inside. Pettit said the person was removed from the car but was pronounced dead on the scene. The other six people who were hurt were taken to Page Memorial Hospital.

This is a developing story. We will bring you updates as we get them.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.