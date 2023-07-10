24-year-old dies in single-vehicle crash in Hanover

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A Mechanicsville man is dead after he crashed his car into a tree in Hanover.

Police say the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday on Piping Tree Ferry Road near Retreat Farm Lane.

During initial investigations, officers determined that a sedan traveling east on Piping Tree Ferry Road left the roadway and collided with a tree on the opposite side of the road.

The driver, and sole occupant, 24-year-old Zachary Griffin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are still looking into what caused the crash.

