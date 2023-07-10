24-year-old dies in single-vehicle crash in Hanover
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A Mechanicsville man is dead after he crashed his car into a tree in Hanover.
Police say the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday on Piping Tree Ferry Road near Retreat Farm Lane.
During initial investigations, officers determined that a sedan traveling east on Piping Tree Ferry Road left the roadway and collided with a tree on the opposite side of the road.
The driver, and sole occupant, 24-year-old Zachary Griffin, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators are still looking into what caused the crash.
