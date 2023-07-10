Cream of the Crop
24-year-old dies in single-vehicle crash in Hanover

Officers responded to Piping Tree Ferry Road near Retreat Farm Lane for reports of a single-car crash.
Officers responded to Piping Tree Ferry Road near Retreat Farm Lane for reports of a single-car crash.(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A Mechanicsville man is dead after he crashed his car into a tree in Hanover.

Police say the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday on Piping Tree Ferry Road near Retreat Farm Lane.

During initial investigations, officers determined that a sedan traveling east on Piping Tree Ferry Road left the roadway and collided with a tree on the opposite side of the road.

The driver, and sole occupant, 24-year-old Zachary Griffin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are still looking into what caused the crash.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

