Augusta County Sheriff’s Office in need of school resource officers

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) is in need of 12 school resource officers (SRO) for the upcoming school year.

Since 2016, Sheriff Donald Smith has been asking for more SROs in Augusta County Schools. Lt. Leslie Snyder, spokesperson for ACSO, said after the shooting at Bridgewater College, Augusta County granted ACSO these new positions.

Snyder said there have been hiccups in the hiring process.

“We got the grant and the county gave us the positions,” Snyder said. “We’re filling them as we can. The problem we have hiring is they have to be certified law enforcement officers. Someone has to be willing to leave patrol, leave investigations, leave another division to join the school resource officers division.”

There are 19 different schools in Augusta County. Snyder said the goal of ACSO is to place one SRO in each of these buildings. Currently, ACSO has seven full time positions filled and one part time position filled.

Snyder said one of the biggest challenges of filling the roles, is the requirements to be an SRO as outlined by the grant given by The Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services.

“You have to have two years prior of law enforcement experience, you must be a certified law enforcement officer and you must be 21 years of age to work in the school,” Snyder said.

Snyder said the best people to fill these roles are officers who are looking to “slow down” in their career.

“We can get more people from within the agency or someone that is looking to slow down from another agency that is looking to go into schools,” Snyder said.

Snyder said applications have been down since the pandemic and that plays a role in the lack of hiring of SROs.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.