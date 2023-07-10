Construction starts at I-81 entrance ramps in Weyers Cave

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Construction has started at I-81 mile marker 235 entrance ramps in Weyers Cave.

After concerns of safety and traffic congestion, VDOT has contracted General Excavation Inc. of Warrenton, VA. The contract completion date is May 29, 2024, and VDOT says this date is weather dependent and can be finished sooner than expected depending on the contractor.

Sandy Myers, communications manager for VDOT Staunton district, said this construction will clear the through lanes and allow for people getting on to the interstate to stay out of through traffic and let it flow freely.

“We have a lot of congestion on this bridge. Increasing the turn lane length, that will give us what we call more storage,” Myers said. “You can have more waiting vehicles and it’s not impeding the through lane. It allows for more traffic to work efficiently on he bridge.”

Myers said construction is expected to primarily be on the shoulder of the road, causing no disruption to rush hour traffic. She said during the nighttime hours (8 p.m. to 7 a.m.) some flag traffic control may occur and drivers should be wary if they are using the exit or going through. She also said that heavy machinery may come in and out so drivers should be aware of these possibilities.

Myers said this project stands alone from the I-81 work VDOT has planned for the future.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.